Google Phone To Become Nexus One As More Details Emerge

Every passing day it seems brings it fair share of information on Google's forthcoming Google Phone, also known as the Nexus One, whose pictures have been peppered all over the internet it seems.

The phone, see below, appears to be showing a custom version of the HTC HD2 Touch, which has already been launched.

It looks as if the phone will be based on the popular Snapdragon platform, has a larger-than-3.5-inch WVGA OLED capacitive touchscreen, slimmer than the iPhone, offer two microphones and get rid of the keyboard.

Other features that have emerged include a scroll wheel, a updated Android 2.1 platform

In a nutshell, it will be a no-compromise phone from Google that will set the standard for other Android manufacturers to follow or ignore at their own risks.

This has been done before, with great success, when semiconductor companies like AMD or Intel, release custom based platforms (motherboards or graphic boards) to provide their partners with "template" hardware.

More pictures have also emerged online, of subjects, people and scenery apparently taken using the phone's five-megapixel CMOS sensor camera.

Speaking of which, it seems that the Nexus One might not be without hiccups. The image here shows some weird display anomalies that affect only part of the screen.

Our Comments

Nexus One. Reminds Us of Optimus Prime for some reason. Google needs to be careful about not making partners uneasy as it could have dire consequences for Android. We can almost hear Microsoft telling Sony Ericsson, "see, we'd NEVER do that to you".

