Guardian Debuts £2.39 iPhone App

Guardian, one of Britain’s most read newspapers, has rolled out its very first application for the iPhone and iPod Touch in a bid to explore residual revenue streams.

It will allow users to gain access to media rich content like news articles, comments, photo galleries, features and audio from Guardian.co.uk via a dedicated set off features which can be customised according to tastes of a user.

The app will give the users the ability to read their favorite news articles even when offline although one might argue that paying, albeit a small amount of money, for something that can be found for free online is not going to work,.

An article on Guardian.co.uk reported that the application, with its information and media rich content, has been specifically tailored for iPod touch and iPhone by the in-house Guardian team and is developed by 2ergo.

The application, which is available for £2.79 from the Apple application store, incorporates features such as an excellent offline browser which allows the users to save articles which can be read later at a convenient time.

The app also provides a state of the art news search engine which enables the user to be connected with top articles, audio and galleries from around the globe.

Interestingly Guardian.co.uk had received 31,693,844 unique visitors for the month of October whereas Guardian’s mobile site got 927,000 unique users in November.

It is worth mentioning that the Guardian app has a great-looking user interface which is easy to use as well. The application allows the users to customise their homepage along with offering an extensive photo gallery which covers almost everything from news to sport and wildlife.

