Nokia downturn hits Salo factory

Nokia announced it is to place up to 2000 workers on compulsory unpaid leave (or furlough), at its prestige factory in Salo, Finland. The factory site has been operating since the 1970’s and featured in this video, producing the first batch of N97 handsets.

Exact details will be confirmed with employee representatives, but the plan is for rolling down-time, lasting a maximum of three months. Staff at the plant were offered around 300 voluntary redundancies during in the summer.

Shop Steward Anne Malm spoke to Finish TV network YLE, saying that “Plant employees have been prepared for cutbacks” but that it is unfortunate it comes right at the start of the Christmas holiday period.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com