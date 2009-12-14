UK Broadband Still Lagging Behind Other Developed Countries Says OECD

A recent study of worldwide internet connections, which was done by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), has revealed the fact that UK is lagging behind in terms of broadband internet speed. The study has ranked Britain 21st on a list of 30 nations.

Interestingly, the list was topped by Japan which offers 1Gbps broadband speed to its citizens. Second spot was taken by Finland with 110mbps speed while Sweden, Korea, Iceland, France and Denmark got the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th place respectively.

Even countries like Greece, Portugal and Spain were above UK where more than half of citizens still access internet via DSL instead of fibre based broadband, the BBC has reported.

Many analysts believe that UK is placed at the bottom is because of the low government funding towards the development of fibre-based broadband connection.

According to the BBC, OECD has recommended to the government that it must divert a significant amount towards broadband technology development as it will also prove beneficial for education, healthcare, electricity and transportation sectors.

Taylor Reynolds of OECD believes that if the British government cuts 1 percent from the cost of transportation, education, healthcare and electricity, the funds thereby collected will be more than sufficient to pay for fibre broadband.

Our Comments

Highly unlikely that the OECD recommendations will be adopted. The elections are just behind the door and the fact that there is already a £6 tax to fund broadband investment means that broadband in the UK is likely to remain a laggard for quite some time.

