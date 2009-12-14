Windows Mobile 7 Delayed Until End 2010?

It appears that Microsoft Corp. will be banking on its existing Windows Mobile version 6.5 for a major part of the next year, as the company is reportedly pushing back the launch date of the next iteration, dubbed as ‘Windows Mobile 7’, till the last quarter of 2010.

Originally scheduled for 2008, the mobile operating system was postponed till 2009, followed by another delay until early 2010, and now it has been postponed for the last quarter of the next year.

Addressing the Q&A session at the technology summit, named “Connect”, in London, Phil Moore, Microsoft UK’s mobility chief, asserted that the operating system wouldn’t be available before the final quarter of 2010.

Citing the same, WMPoweruser.com quoted Moore as saying: “It has been put back until late next year but it is definitely coming. You’re going to see a lot more on Windows Mobile 7. Giving the enterprise users and consumers what they want will be part of Windows Mobile 7.”

The further delay in the launch of the next iteration of the OS could perhaps make the environment a bit dicey for the Redmond, particularly owing to the surging popularity of iPhone OS and Google-owned Android among mobile users.

Our Comments

So it seems that the mobile counterpart of the software maker’s immensely popular Windows 7 operating system is being delayed again. It could well be game over for Google. There is no way that Windows Mobile 6.5 can face up with the likes of Google Android v2 and v3 and the forthcoming iteration of the iPhone OS.

