Nintendo Trademarks Zii In Japan, Sends Tongue Wagging

Games Supremo Nintendo has trademarked the word "Zii" in Japan for use with video games and other electronic devices; the application for the word was accepted by the Japanese Trademark body on the 30th of October and it is only now that it has been publicly released.

According to Siliconera who found this tidbit, it is a tad late for Nintendo to protect the Wii from Typos (ed: in addition, I'm not sure that they got their mitts on the word "Sii"; the letter "s" sits just below "w" on a QWERTY keyboard).

Intriguingly, two days before the word was accepted, an employee of Nintendo France apparently leaked some tasty bits about the successor of the Nintendo Wii which for all purpose, was called the Wii2 at that time.

The original article mentions that the future generation console would come with a Blu-ray drive, support for 1080p content and a release date scheduled for Q3 2010, simultaneously in a number of countries.

One issue that Nintendo will have to solve though concerns the domain name. Zii.com is currently owned by Creative Labs who uses it to market its own Zii Plaszma Starter Kit which is a fantastically looking touchscreen gadget.

Now could Nintendo be mulling plans to buy Singapore-based Creative Labs to offer some real competition to Apple or is the Zii a mere decoy from Nintendo as it plans to launch a new range of accessories?

Our Comments

We have to admit it, we don't think that Nintendo is going to change the name of the Wii to the Zii. No other gaming manufacturers have done that - PS1, 2 and 3, Xbox and Xbox 360 - and it would be marketing suicide to do this.

Related Links

Nintendo Trademarks Zii - Wii Follow-Up?

(Cubed3)

Nintendo trademarks 'Zii'

(Stuff)

Zii patented by Nintendo in Japan

(Play)

Zii Whizz! Nintendo Tradmarks Next Wii?

(Spong)

What Is The Nintendo Zii?

(Siliconera)