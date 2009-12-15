Sony Ericsson Postpones The Xperia X2 Until January 2010

Vodafone has delayed the Windows Mobile based Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 with the phone now expected to reach UK customers in January 2010, possibly in the first week itself.

Obviously that's when we expect the Nokia N900 to be available from the same mobile network. January is also the month when the iPhone should become available after appearing on O2, Orange and T-Mobile already.

Aaron, from blog website Xperiancers, claims to work for Sony Ericsson and says that while the software on the X2 works fine, it ran into a few issues when engineers started to integrate some network specific apps.

He reckons that these are minor tweaks, including extending battery life and speeding up aspects of the software. It seems that Sony Ericsson has learnt the mistakes it made with the Aino and the Satio which drew a significant number of complaints.

The Xperia X2 will run on Windows Mobile 6.5 with Sony Ericsson's own "panel inspired" custom user interface added on top. It will also have a 81-megapixel camera with Autofocus, WiFi, GPS receiver and support for up to 32GB.

Like its predecessor, the X1 (and Nokia's N900), the X2 will boost a QWERTY slide out keyboard but also a slightly bigger 3.2-inch WVGA OLED touchscreen.

Our Comments

We've also heard rumours that the X10, Sony Ericsson's first Android based phone, would be on the market from January itself. It seems therefore that Sony Ericsson would have a very busy first month of 2010. This coincides with the Mobile World Congress which will take place in Spain.

