Toshiba Releases 64GB NAND Memory, Has iPhone 4G In Sight

Japanese semiconductor giant Toshiba has officially announced the availability of its next generation, 64GB embedded NAND flash memory module which is destined to equip forthcoming electronic devices including the iPhone 4G and the iPod Touch 4G.

Toshiba has achieved this feat by combining sixteen 32Gb NAND chips etched using the latest 32nm manufacturing technology held together in place by the company's proprietary wire bonding system.

Now Apple used the 16GB and 32GB version of that chip in the iPhone 3GS and pairs of them in the iPod Touch. So it wouldn't be too far fetched to imagine that by next year, the Cupertino-based company would get a 64GB iPhone 4G and a 128GB iPod Touch 4G for everyone.

Around three million of each are expected to be produced and Toshiba has apparently started shipping samples of the product with mass production expected in the first quarter of 2010. The new iPhone is expected to be release in June 2010 as usual.

A 64GB embedded storage device can hold more than 44 days (yep...) of music at a 128Kbps bit rate, 500 minutes of full spec high definition video (streaming at 17Mbps) and 1150 minutes of standard definition content (at 7Mbps).

It is also very likely that it will allow other smartphones to break the 50GB barrier; Toshiba says that the write speeds can reach up to 20MB per second and 37MB per second in Interleave mode.

Our Comments

Apple is so getting to launch a 64GB version of the next iPhone, which incidentally is going to confirm what we published earlier this year about our expectations regarding the iPhone 4G. Now just upping the storage is not going to get users chuffed especially when it comes with a hefty premium.

