Vodafone To Get The Nokia N900 In January 2010

Vodafone will stock the soon-to-be popular Nokia N900 internet tablet from January 2010; users can expect it to be available both online and offline and they can register their interest on the product's page.

The phone comes with an ARM Cortex A8 processor, 1GB RAM, WiFi, GPS, a 5-megapixel camera, a 3.5-inch touchscreen, 32GB onboard memory, a smaller form factor than the N97 or the N97 and has a slide out QWERTY keyboard.

You can already preorder the phone on the Nokia Retail website where it is available for £35 per month on a two year contract with unlimited landlione and mobile web, 700 minutes and 250 texts.

Interestingly, Nokia says that it has been available from their website since the 4th of December; the N900 has been a favourite of ours, one which we consider to be a better smartphone altogether compared to the N97 or the N97 Mini.

The phone had been delayed a number of times over the last few months with Nokia citing the high levels of demand (and interest) generated by the internet tablet to justify the move.

Vodafone has been in the limelight lately over its decision to can the promising HTC HD2 Android-based smartphone; the mobile phone operator is also set to become the fourth network to carry the iPhone next year. It has also been quite active promoting its own Vodafone 360 service with dedicated mobile phones.

Our Comments

We hope that the N900 is going to be a great success for Nokia, the Finnish company needs it to success at the very top end of the food chain. Don't forget that Play.com offers it for only £470 SIM-Free/Unlocked with a release date on the 31st of December.

