Apple Approves Video Recording App For iPhone 2G, 3G

In a surprising twist, Apple has approved a video recording application called the iVideoCamera for the iPhone 2G and 3G, both models that were devoid of this feature which was, until now, one of the selling points of the new iPhone 3GS.

However, it might be a goo thing to wait for a while because of the appalling quality of the video the app currently can shoot. At 213x160 pixels and at a rate of three frames per second, it is nowhere near the shooting ability of the 3GS - 640x480 pixels at 30 fps.

On top of that, you won't be able to record more than 60 seconds per video clip. However, it is likely that Apple's move will encourage other developers to come forward with even better video recording applications.

Even better, it removes yet another reason for some iPhone users to jail break their iPhones. You will need the iPhone OS 3.1 to get it to work. You will be able to share the videos over to Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo and Youtube.

The App costs only $0.99 though and the developer, Laan Labs, has promised that the next version will offer significantly more features including higher resolution and better frame rates.

The problem though is whether Apple will then allow it into the App store again. There's also the fact others, like the Cycorder, which boosts much better performance and user interface could make its way soon to the App store.

Our Comments

That's a pretty nice application and even if Laan charged ten times that, this wouldn't be a problem provided that it offers significantly improved performance. For the time being, it remains a poorly designed proof of concept gimmick, something that Apple doesn't really have to fear... for now.

