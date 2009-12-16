Microsoft Says Sorry For Plurk Code Lifting

Software giant Microsoft has apologised to Plurk, the Asia-based micro-blogging website and has admitted that the third party developer which had created MSN Juku had indeed copied some of the design code from Plurk.

On Monday, Plurk, which allows use to send 140-character long messages, had publically accused the software giant for ‘ripping off’ the design, code and user interface from the social networking website, which, incidentally, enjoys Twitter-like popularity in Taiwan and Singapore among other parts of Asia.

Interestingly, Microsoft had first responded to these allegations by issuing a statement which said the company was looking into the matter and had temporarily pulled off the site from the internet.

But now, Microsoft has come forward and apologised to Plurk for the misuse of ‘intellectual property’ by the third party vendor and has confirmed that the MSN Juku site will be closed for the time being.

Microsoft said in a statement that "We apologize to Plurk and we will be reaching out to them directly to explain what happened and the steps we have taken to resolve the situation."

Meanwhile, the developers at Plurk are more than satisfied by the California-based company’s response to this whole situation.

Dave Thompson, the New Zealand based Plurk spokesperson said that Microsoft responded to their plight within 24 hours of reporting of the matter and it was a good thing from Plurks viewpoint.

Our Comments

Good on Microsoft for coming forward clean in that case. Now, just get rid of that developer and name and shame in at once. Code lifting, copying and passing other people's content for ours without proper remuneration is certainly not legal. Maybe things will change in China soon.

