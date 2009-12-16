Research Firms Confirm That Virtualisation Market IS Shrinking

Recent studies by Gartner and IDC have been revealed that market for virtualisation software has shrunk significantly this year which might come as a surprise to many given all the momentum gained by this particular segment.

Gartner, in an October report, had said that virtualisation was still in its ‘infancy’ stage as only 16 percent of the global workload was running on virtual machines.

In addition, IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Server Virtualization Tracker found out that revenue from virtualisation software had declined by 18.7 percent in 2009.

However, in the light of the recent economic breakdown, it is heartening to see that virtualisation adoption is increasing doubly every year.

Even Gartner said that they expected virtualisation adoption to grow tenfold between 2008 to 2012. Interestingly, virtualisation adoption was earlier limited to big corporations which started slowly and adopted the technology bit by bit.

But now as mid-sized and small organisations have started to adopt the technology, it seems that they doing it all at once as virtualisation options are available in every operating system except Mac OS X.

Experts are of the opinion that the popularity of virtualisation is spreading akin to that of Wi-Fi internet when it was first introduced into the tech world.

Tom Kemp, CEO of Centrify, believes that virtualisation is a must-have at the moment for small and mid-level businesses as it is freely available through the operating systems and only system admins are able to use it. Expect things to get brighter by next year though as more businesses understand the pros and cons of Virtualisation.

