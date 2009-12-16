Talktalk To Buy Houses Naming Rights For £250 For One year

TalkTalk, one of UK’s leading telecom and broadband company, has undertaken a wacky publicity campaign that involves buying ‘naming rights’ for peoples’ homes and changing it into TalkTalk Towers, TalkTalk Mansions or TalkTalk Homes.

The company is offering £250 to families who are agreeing to name their home after TalkTalk.

Taking cue from the practice of using sporting arenas for brand marketing, the company has plans to ‘brand’ 50 homes before the year ends and will continue the publicity gimmick in the next year as well.

The first people to take part in this campaign are the Elaine and Darren Snow who reside in Sanderstead and have decided to call their house TalkTalk Towers for a whole year for £250.

Mark Schmid of TalkTalk said "If the great sporting and cultural arenas of the nation can be renamed then why not individual homes?” Pocket-Lint has reported.

TalkTalk, which is a part of The Carphone Warehouse plc, was originally a fixed landline provider which later branched out by providing phone and broadband packages to British homes.

Of late it has been trying hard to increase it presence in the highly competitive broadband market and new campaign may just help it improve its brand recognition.

Our Comments

£250 for one year is not as expensive as one would expect, after all, for less than one pound a day, Talktalk will be able to get a whole family to market its name for free to improve its brand recognition. On top of that, more than a few news outlets have already reported the stint.

