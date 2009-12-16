Teletext Service To Close Down In January 2010

The Teletext information service has been discontinued from British television a month earlier than its scheduled closure in January 2010.

Teletext, which has been in service since the past 35 years, has apparently been shut down due to a steep fall in its profitability and public interest over the years, combined with the rise of free and more available competition in the form of internet.

Teletext, which ran news and information services on Britain’s analogue and digital TV, has also been removed from ITV, Channel 4 and Five on analogue TV along with ITV and Channel 4 on Sky and Freeview.

However, Teletext has decided to continue Teletext Holidays on Freeview channel 101 and on commercial channels from 102 to 107. In addition Teletext Racing and Bookmakers will continue with its services of delivering latest racing news on analogue Channel 4.

Earlier in June, the owners of Teletext had announced of the termination of Teletext’s editorial services in January 2010 but decided to speed up the termination hoping for a smooth process in the transition of technical and operational platforms of the service.

Teletext service incidentally came into existence in 1970s as Oracle on ITV and went on a roll in 1980s when the demand for instant news services started to rise in Britain.

Our Comments

Teletext’s travel website offerings - teletextholidays.co.uk, thisistravel.co.uk along with inluxury.co.uk and villarenters.co.uk - which are highly profitable will continue to function as before. The demise of Teletext will close a chapter of analogue television in the UK as will the end of Big Brother next year.

