£130 Seagate Expansions 2TB Desktop Usb 2.0 External Hard Drive

Seagate external desktop drives provide extra storage for your ever-growing collection of files. Add space for more files instantly, consolidate all of your files to a single location, or free up space on your computer’s internal drive for improved performance.

Setup is straightforward: simply plug in the included power supply and USB cable, and you are ready to go. It is automatically recognised by Windows operating system, so there is no software to install and nothing to configure. Saving files is easy, too: just drag-and-drop.

Not only is it easy to use, but it is also fast and energy efficient. Enjoy fast data transfer speed with USB 2.0 connectivity and 7,200-RPM drive performance. Built-in power management ensures energy-efficient operation.

Quality and reliability are key. Seagate has delivered proven, reliable storage solutions for over 30 years. As of 2008, Seagate has shipped over one billion hard drives. Seagate continues to stand behind its quality by including a 2-year limited warranty.

Note that this is a 2TB hard disk drive, the ST320005EXD101RK, with a spinning speed of 5900RPM, 32MB Cache and plug and play. Available from Amazon for only £130 delivered.