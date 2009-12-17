£400 Acer Aspire 5530G Blu-Ray 15.4in Laptop

The Aspire 5530 series is Acer's answer to the ever growing importance of design, taking the successful Gemstone design one step further. Featuring the Acer starlit logo in the top cover it is a stylish notebook that you want to be seen with.

Offering a brilliant combination of design and the powerful AMD Turion 64 X2 mobile technology it will allow you to fully enjoy all your multimedia and entertainment needs.

Part of the brand new gemstone range, the Acer Aspire 5530 model combines style and power with its unique design and impressive specs.

Opening the lid, the first thing you come across is a a stunnning 15.4" widescreen which, using Acers Cyrstalbrite technology, gives your films a vibrant, sharp feel. On the lid is a Crystal eye webcam for keeping in contact with work or home and two stereo speakers are placed under the screen for music or film.

It offers an up to the minute Turion dual core processor running at 2.0Ghz and with a massive 4GB Ram already installed, there will be no more waiting around the laptop to boot-up or download.

An overly generous 250GB HDD has been supplied to store all the families pictures, music and video and a DVD drive comes as standard to back them up onto disc.

If that wasn't enough, the 5530 also comes with a dedicated ATI graphics card -a Radeon HD3650 with 512MB RAM - for gaming needs and a 5 in 1 card reader for quickly transferring your holiday photos from the camera to the screen.

You can buy this Acer Aspire 5530G laptop from Argos for only £399.99.