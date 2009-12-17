INQ Chat 3G review

The Chat 3G is INQ’s third phone and big brother to the Mini 3G. Apparently, size is important because the Chat is made from the same materials, but is much more substantial than the Mini. It feels like a solid and superior product.

A 2.4 inch QVGA screen displaying 320 x 240 tops the portrait QWERTY keypad. Sculpted keys are comfortable and clearly marked, but lack the tactile response of more expensive phones.The rear panel is high-gloss colourful plastic and can be swapped out.

Targeted at the budget social networker and made to do all things internet, featured apps include facebook, push Gmail, Skype, WLM and an enhanced Twitter client that pushes Tweets directly to your home screen. Users can customise up to three widgets and app switching is done by simply tapping the right side key. Another dual identity phone from INQ, dump your dongles and use it as a fast HSDPA modem.

You get a 3.2 MP camera and INQ’s doubleTwist plays iTunes and other music files easily. Budget design means low onboard storage though, 50MB can be microSD expanded to 4GB. Finally, having no flash support for the browser is a handicap - Animations and cool web pages your friends link will need to be watched on a laptop or PC.

INQ would love it to be become known as ‘the Twitter phone’, it’s a value device that does the internet well, but not perfectly.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com