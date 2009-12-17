iPhone OS overtakes Windows Mobile

FierceDeveloper, a web site for mobile application developers has published statistics from comScore, a market research pundit. The stats purport to show market share, but really show current users in a market increasing over time.

Engadget ran the story this morning, and forecast WinMo losing out further as Android-powered and Palm devices are available in the new year.

I have colleagues who are raving fans of Windows Mobile, but their turn to get excited about a new version could still be a year away.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com