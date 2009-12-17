Sony Ericsson Hazel and Elm

Environmental stories are big news this week as the UN climate change conference in Copenhagen draws to an end. Sony Ericsson boosts its GreenHeart portfolio by announcing the Hazel and Elm models, due to arrive in the new year.

SE GreenHeart phones include features designed to minimise carbon footprint in production, travel and use. Made with at least 50% recycled plastic, water-based paint and reduced packaging, they also come with reduced energy chargers that remind users to unplug them from the socket after use.

The Hazel slider and Elm candy bar both have pedometers, 5 MP cameras, GPS with geotagging and improved sound filters for outdoor use. They also feature the recycled look and feel of pretty much every other Sony Ericsson.

