UK Viewers Spend More Than One Day A Week In Front Of Telly

A recent Ofcom study has revealed that UK is one of the most digitally advanced countries in the world despite of being ranked at 21 out of 30 nations in terms of broadband speeds.

The survey, which polled developed countries like UK, US, France, Germany, Poland and Spain, published that there has been a significant rise in the average number of people who send text messages or watch television on a daily basis in Britain. The figures revealed were higher than those of the rest of the nations which were polled.

The report stated that almost 88 percent of British households have a digital TV set and pointed out that Britain has seen the highest average rise of 3.2 percent to 3.8 hours a day in terms of TV viewing than any other country. The average daily TV viewing across Europe was recorded at 3.5 hours a day.

However, the study shows that only 10 percent of British households have access to broadband internet speeds of up to 8mbps

In terms of text messaging, Britain bagged the 2nd spot by sending almost 83 billion text messages, lagging behind the US which had seen an average out flow of 830 billion texts.

The fact that the on average so many hours are spent in front of a television set could be viewed (pardon the pun) as depressing. However, it would have been useful to see the distribution curve of the data, whether a few users are actually skewing the figures.

