Nokia Booklet 3G Available For £650 From January

Nokia will be selling its not-a-netbook device from January 2010 in the UK for a staggering, jaw dropping, eye popping manufacturer's suggested price of £650 including VAT, a price that makes it one of the most expensive netbooks on the market.

That is even higher than the £500 we quoted when the netbook was just announced back in August. At £650, you could almost buy FOUR of those great looking Hanspree Hanssnote SN10E1 netbooks (at £176 a pop).

The Booklet 3G comes with a 10.1-inch 1280x720 HD-Ready screen, integrated 3G, HDMI, Wi-Fi and A-GPS plus an Intel Z530 processor, 1GB RAM, 120GB hard disk drive, GMA500 and a massive 16-cell battery that can apparently keep the netbook powered for 12 hours.

The product's page, which can be found here, also confirms that the laptop will be coming with Windows 7, all packed in a 19.9mm thick, 1.25Kg enclosure.

While we wrote back in February about 5 Reasons Why Nokia's Laptops Will Rule, we're not sure that this will be the case this time around simply because of the price of the device.

Nokia however is betting that mobile phone operators will be bundling the device with data contracts, giving it away for free - although we fail to see why they would choose this laptop over say, the Asus EEE PC 1008HA which cost half the price.

Our Comments

Nokia has already signalled that it will be building another Booklet 3G soon in 2010 and we're convinced that it will have to be a cheaper one, possibly equipped with Maemo but definitely running on an Intel platform. Expect it to go on sale by the second half of 2010.

Related Links

Nokia sets date for netbook UK debut

(Reghardware)

Nokia Booklet 3G priced for pre-order

(Electricpig)

Nokia Booklet 3G goes on pricey pre-order at £649

(Pocketlin)

Nokia's "not a netbook" gets £650 price tag

(PCPro)

Nokia Booklet 3G will cost £650

(ITPro)