£469 Toshiba 42AV635DB 42" REGZA AV63 Series LCD TV Full HD

Toshiba's 42" Regza AV series combines HD ready picture processing with a stylish contemporary high gloss design. The 42" Regza AV features Resolution technology enhancing edge detail and texture to upscale high definition content quality, providing clearer, sharper, richer images.

Toshiba's acclaimed Active Vision II picture processing technology delivers stunning images from any high definition or standard definition source.

At the heart of this superior LCD TV is a 1080p HD Ready screen that's full of enhanced technologies. Active Vision II picture processing delivers superb clarity whether you're watching in standard or high definition.

Resolution Plus builds on this by improving edge detail, for smoother, more natural images. Auto View uses an ambient light sensor to constantly adjust the LCD's backlight for superior contrast.

Controlling all these functions is Toshiba's unique Meta Brain system. This powerful processor acts with speed and precision to ensure you get the very best picture quality at all times, whatever the material.

Finally, a special Game Mode offers a faster response time and enhanced settings that make the TV even better for gaming.

In terms of sound quality we would, as ever, recommend a separate home cinema system, however Toshiba have made an effort to boost the 42AV635's sound.

Dolby Digital Plus is standard (controlled by the ever present Meta Brain) as is a bass boost system and a powerful 20 watts power output.

The Toshiba 42AV635 continues to impress with its standard connections. Four HDMI sockets are standard as are two SCART sockets - many rivals now offer just a single SCART.

Component, S-Video, VGA -PC and headphone sockets are included as is a USB socket for showing video clips and photos on TV from your media device.

If you fancy seeing the bigger picture but don't want to compromise on quality, then this 42 inch, 1080p REGZA from Toshiba makes a superb choice.

You can get this Toshiba 42AV635DB from Dell for only £468.97 including delivery.