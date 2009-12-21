Exclusive! The Hidden Vodafone iPhone Tariff

Unbeknown to many, Vodafone has a "secret" iPhone tariff that allows their users to get the absolute best value out of its network; that tariff is not available as a iPhone tariff but yet, it could offer you more value for your money.

Some eagle-eyed user might have noticed that Vodafone doesn't sell the iPhone on PAYG - nor have they announced that they would do it anytime soon. But you can always buy your iPhone from O2 for £342.54 and get it unlocked for £14.69 - that's a total of £357.23.

Then head for Vodafone's SIM-only plans which start at £10 per month; their most interesting package is the £20, one year contract which provides with 900 minutes, unlimited texts, 500MB worth of data transfer and webmail.

At £480 over two years, it is an excellent deal giving you a total cost of ownership of only £34.88 per month; it gives you 50 percent more calling time compared to Vodafone's similar--priced iPhone tariff and slashes the contract duration from two years to one year.

On the other hand though, you will need to fork out the initial £357.23 outlay from the beginning and live with the fact that it has half the data transfer quota and no WiFi; Ouch! Clearly, not one to suit every pockets.

Even more tempting is the £25 per month deal which, using the same process, gives 1200 minutes, unlimited landline calls, unlimited texts and 500MB worth of data transfer and webmail for a total cost of ownership of £39.88.

That's £5 less every month compared to Vodafone's comparable tariff, a total saving of more than £120 over the two year duration of the contract.

Our Comments

The SIM only PAYG Vodafone offer is very tempting, so much so that Vodafone is bound to sell a PAYG version of the phone fairly soon, one which could bring down the cost of the above scenarios even more. But don't expect others to stand still; O2 has already managed to come up with some interesting cards.

Related Links

Vodafone Adds Apple’s IPhone To Its UK Network

(Vodafone)

Vodafone’s iPhone launch date announced

(Knowyourmobile)

iPhone on Vodafone from Janaury 14th – great tariff, free handset, but…

(Bitterwallet)

Vodafone iPhone tariff revealed! Pre-orders open now

(Electricpig)

Vodafone confirms UK iPhone release date

(MAD)