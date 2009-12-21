LG Demos 42-inch LCD Panel That's 2.6mm Thick

Korean consumer giant LG has announced that it will be showcasing a 42-inch LCD panel that's a mere 2.6mm thick - roughly a tenth of an inch - at the forthcoming Consumer Electronics Show that will be held in January 2010.

LG has not confirmed what the actual thickness of the screen that will carry the panel will be but did say that the panel weighs under four kilos, has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and offers a full HD resolution (that's 1920x1080 pixels).

The firm said that it used proprietary optical film technology coupled with an edge-lit light emitting diode (LED) backlight system - the same system that rival Samsung is using in it LED-based green TV.

Seven months ago, it did manage to bring out a 5.6-mm thick 42-inch panel which at that time was the thinnest model out on the market. Expect those LCD displays to come without any built-in connections of any kind, integrated speakers or tuners.

Dr In Jae Chung, LG Display's CTO and executive vice president, said in a statement that: "LG Display has once again demonstrated its technical prowess to satisfy customer demand for high resolution and slim design products. We will continue to spur R&D activities in order to provide our customers and the market with the differentiated products that they desire."

Our Comments

LG is looking to dominate the emerging 3D TV market as well, something that could only mean significant investments in R&D over the next few years. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the competition - including rivals from Japan and Europe - will react.

Related Links

LG to show off world’s thinnest LCD TV

(Techwatch)

LG unveils world's thinnest LCD TV panel

(Digital Spy)

42in lcd tv is 2.6mm thick

(New Electronics)

LG Develops World's Thinnest LCD TV, Shows It At CES 2010

(I4U)

New LG 2.6mm Extreme Slim LCD Displays Debut At CES 2010

(I4U)