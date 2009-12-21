Tapulous Developer Rakes In $1 Million Per Month

Tapulous, the California-based software and video game developer, has claimed that the company is minting nearly a million dollars per month by creating applications for Apple’s iPhone platform.

The company, formed in 2008, was specifically established to create apps for the best selling smartphone, and gained success after its iPhone app game ‘Tap Tap revenge’ recorded a million downloads within the first month of its launch.

After that, the company focused heavily on the ‘Tap Tap Revenge’ series by expansions and partnerships with Universal Records.

‘Tap Tap Revenge’, which was initial available for a free download, now enjoys 20 million users who are paying for subscribing to the popular game which is based along the lines of the massively popular Guitar Hero game.

Tapulous generates revenues by offering paid downloads of songs for the game along with the presence of advertising indicating the emergence of iPhone platform as a gold mine for large and small app developers alike.

Apple iPhone and iPod Touch devices, which have sold more than 70 million units till date, have provided start-up developers like Playdom, Zynga and Playfish apart from Tapulous, with a huge consumer base which will continue to expand and prove profitable over the next two years said Tapulous' chief executive who refused to reveal the exact financial data.

Our Comments

Not surprising that Tapulous has managed to become a company that can generate more than $10 million worth of revenues per year. Its owners have succeeded in converting Tapulous into a better all rounder, rather than a niche player. As usual, expect some significant amount of consolidation to occur over the forthcoming years.

