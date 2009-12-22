Apple Releases Firmware For Dodgy 27-inch iMac Screen

Apple has issued a latest graphics firmware update to its 27-inch iMacs, addressing video-flickering as well as some image correction issues.

The firmware update, codenamed as “27-inch iMac Graphics Firmware Update 1.0”, is 683KB in size and needs Mac OS X 10.6.2. The update installation instructions are available on Apple’s support website.

“The 27-inch iMac Graphics Firmware Update applies to the graphics firmware on ATI Radeon HD 4670 and 4850 graphics cards to address issues that may cause image corruption or the display to flicker”, Apple noted in a description of the patch update.

Users have reportedly been experiencing a number of galling issues, including cracked screens, intermittent annoying flickers, and a yellow tint onto their display screens, with their iMac devices.

Incidentally, swarms of the 27-inch Apple iMac users have been crowded on to various web forums and discussion boards, including Apple’s own signature forums, to discuss the software glitches affecting the device.

A part of the Apple’s support forum dedicated to flickering screens issue have registered around 1,500 messages, and has a massive view count of more than 244,000, making it the most-viewed thread on the iMac forum.

However, Apple didn’t vow that the update would resolve every user’s problem, but it would surely help a major chunk of those experiencing the exasperating issues with their posh and expensive iMac desktop.

Our Comments

As expected, Apple did not provide with more details as to why the screens on its expensive iMac suddenly went berserk but then, there are so many permutations and combinations when it comes to hardware and software that issues like this happen from time to time.

