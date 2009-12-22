Google To Acquire Office Specialist Docverse

Google Inc is all set to acquire DocVerse, a developer of real-time Microsoft Office collaboration software, in a $25 million deal according to a report carried by TechCrunch.

The company, DocVerse, which was founded in 2007, allows “Painless, real time sharing and simultaneous group-editing editing of Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word documents” according to its website which carries the slogan “Make Word, PowerPoint and Excel Work like Google Docs.”

The war between search engine giant Google and Microsoft Corp for establishing an iron hold on the world of internet, has been ensuing for a long time and has seen a long list of acquisitions by both the companies.

However, taking market share away from Microsoft Office will prove to be a formidable challenge for Google due to the universal adaption of its services.

Then there's the fact that Microsoft has started testing the cloud based version of Word, Powerpoint and Excel with some Windows Live SkyDrive users. The service is expected to be made available for the public in 6 months time.

Interestingly, Google Docs already provides support for Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel files and offers real-time collaboration for file conversion albeit with a few missing features.

However if this deal goes through then Google will get a direct connection with Microsoft Office documents, which could be also added as feature on its Wave real-time communication platform.

Our Comments

Even more acquisitions from Google. The search engine giant has managed to swallow a staggering seven companies in the last four months of 2009 after a calm period that lasted 11 months. Docverse, created by two Microsoft veterans, will be integrated with Google Docs.

