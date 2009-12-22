Mozilla To Release Firefox Mobile Soon

Firefox, whose latest version was recently named the world’s most used web browser, is all set to roll out its mobile phone version, said Mozilla, the organisation behind the popular web browser.

The browser, which is codenamed Fennec, is just “days away” from being launched, the head of the project Jay Sullivan told the BBC. He also mentioned that “It is currently going through final testing and could be released before the end of the year”.

Fennec, which will be initially be available for Nokia N900 smartphone, will be able to sync with its desktop counterpart, allowing the web pages opened in the desktop version to be automatically opened on the mobile phone browser.

It does so by encrypting all the information and sending it back through a cloud network between the desktop and mobile phone version.

The browser, which has been in development for the past one and half year, will first be available on the Mozilla website and then on Nokia Ovi app store for download.

The company also said that it was developing the browser for Microsoft Windows Mobile and Google’s Android operating system platform.

Mozilla also mentioned that the browser will be first of its kind to offer “add ons” to its users which will add new functions such as news readers or online games to the browser. In short, it will provide the same functions that several smartphone apps provide to their users.

Our Comments

Interestingly, when launched, the browser will have to compete with the likes of Opera mobile browser which is the most popular browser for mobile phones in the world, according to data published by StatsCounter.

