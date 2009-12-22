Orange Expects Massive Text Bonanza For Christmas

Mobile phone operator Orange expects a significant increase in the number of people sending picture messages and plain texts SMS this Christmas.

More than 100 million texts were sent last year on that day and this number is set to be smashed due to a number of factors including the weather - which might encourage people to stay at home and the availability of unlimited text bundles on the market.

In 2008, more than one million picture messages were sent on the 25th of December on Orange's network and the France-Telecom owned company believes that this number could be up by 10 percent this year.

The 31st of December could also see a staggering 120 million text messages sent with many of us will be sending SMS to groups. That's a rise of 13 percent fuelled again.

In a statement, Orange said that "Millions of text and MMS get sent across the Orange network every day, but at Christmas and new year the numbers rise as customers share their greetings and snapshots of their dodgy Christmas jumpers".

Other network providers are likely to post similar figures with an estimated 500 million texts sent across UK. Orange hasn't said how many minutes it expects its millions of customers will clock over two of the busiest nights of the year.

The rising number of free texts offers mean that people are more likely to texts than call. Which is as good given that texts cost companies a thousandth of a penny each. Expect free texts to be available on all but the cheapest monthly contracts next year.

