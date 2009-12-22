Packard Bell Debuts Easynote Butterfly Tablet PC

Packard Bell, which is now owned by Acer, has showcased a new netbook which can convert into a tablet PC within seconds and carries the name of Easynote Butterfly Touch edition.

It is based around Intel's CULV platfom running a 1.6GHz Intel Core 2 Duo SU9400 CPU coupled with an Intel GMA 4500MHD integrated chipset.

The rest of the feature set is pretty impressive as well. PB says that the laptop can take up to 4GB RAM and up to a 640GB hard disk drive.

The 1.6Kg laptop also carries a 11.6-inch multi-touch 1366x768 pixels (that's HD Ready), accelerometer, multi gesture touchpad, a webcam, VGA & HDMi ports, WiFi, card reader, keyboard keys that are 20 percent bigger than netbooks and a 6-cell battery that comes with enough juice for eight hours.

The Butterfly - which will come in black and red - also packs with optional Bluetooth and built-in 3G module. At £499, it is not as expensive as one would have expected and will be available by the end of February 2010.

At the beginning of the year, Asus launched the EEE PC T91 which comes with a smaller screen (8.9-inch, 960g), an Intel Atom Z520 processor, 1GB and 32GB Solid state storage, WiFi and Windows XP Home for a rather expensive £366.

Our Comments

The Easynote Butterfly Tablet PC is a surprisingly good and feature-heavy device which we hope will have a much lower selling price at launch. It will also be interesting to see what will be the actual specification of the laptop - we expect it to come with 2GB and a 160GB hard disk drive.

