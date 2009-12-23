£120 AOC 24" LCD Monitor 2436Pwa Full HD monitor

From their award-winning 36th ID Display series, AOC International (Europe) GmbH launched their 23.6" Wide Monitor 2436Pwa.

All models in this series are winners of the EPEAT Gold Certification, thanks to their excellent energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The 2436Pwa features a pivot and tilt function and has a height adjustment of up to 110 mm (4.3 inches). The icons on the new AOC i-menu enable the picture to be easily and quickly adjusted.

The display has a USB and an analogue (15 pin) as well as a digital (DVI) (24 pin) input. The dynamic contrast ratio of 60.000:1 (DCR), brightness of 300 cd/m2 and response time of 5 ms ensure that all applications are presented on the screen in detail and without any delay. This monitor is therefore recommended for professional and business applications.

The monitor has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and a portrait mode. It is available from Saverstore for £120.