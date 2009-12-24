After O2, Sky Offers Free Broadband For Six Months

Bskyb is offering six months free broadband, worth £60 to new and existing customers that are going to or have signed up for Sky HD or Sky+ before the 5th of February 2010.

The deal is valid for the 20mbps broadband package and also includes free inclusive evening and weekend calls to UK landlines. Obviously after the six months of trial are over, the package will revert back to normal and customers will be charged £10.

Given that you will have to stay with Sky for at least 12 months, it means that in effect, the minimum you'd be paying for your broadband would be £5 per month, to which you will have to add the price of the BT line rental.

Sky is also offering £50 worth of Marks and Spencer voucher for anyone who introduces a new customer to Sky TV.

A £30 setup fee applies for the set top box although Sky has waved the £100 cost associated with the Sky+ box. Note that existing customers with a basic Sky box can benefit from the package as well.

This comes a couple of weeks after mobile phone operator O2 announced that it was giving away its award winning 20mbps broadband service for ... six months, a deal that expires on the 28th of December.

Our Comments

Be There is also offering cheap broadband when you use the voucher code "halfcost", bringing down the price of its 24mbps service to a mere £6.75. Of course, for an apple-to-apple comparison with cable services like Virgin Media, it is essential that you add the price of the line rental.

Related Links

Sky gives away six months free broadband

(Techwatch)

Six months free broadband from Sky

(ITPro)

New broadband offer from Sky

(Top 10 Broadband)

New broadband offer from Sky

(Cable)

UK ISP Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months FREE Service

(OSNews)