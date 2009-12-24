Samsung Unveils New Genio Member, The M5650 Lindy

Samsung has announced a new mobile phone called the M5650 Lindy which is the followup to the Genio (or Corby as it is known elsewhere) with some significantly beefed up features.

The phone is not currently available in the UK but has been launched in Portugal for 149 Euros (£134) SIM Free - in comparison, the Genio costs £65 on PAYG from Vodafone.

The Lindy is marketed as a music-focused phone and comes with a 2.8-inch touchscreen that can display 320x240 pixels, a 3-megapixel camera - but no flash, 3G, WiFi, FM Radio, Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headset plug.

Samsung has yet to roll out its brand new Bada mobile platform on this one and relies instead on a new user interface called Cartoon UI.

There's also an intriguing Digital Natural Sound Engine technology that will supposedly improve the sound quality of tracks stored on the smartphone. Available in back or blue, it also features some nifty social networking capabilities - like 99 percent of new phones on the market.

At 98g and with a very round chassis, it clearly aims for a younger, perhaps hippier, audience. Oh and it does comes with a Last.fm widget/application apparently.

Our Comments

The Lindy should be a great success especially if it costs less than £100 on Pay as you go. It's main competitors at this price will be Samsung's own Delphi, Tocco Lite and Touch as well as the LG GD510 when it comes to touchscreen devices.

Related Links

Samsung M5650 music phone unveiled

(Techwatch)

Samsung M5650 Lindy details emerge

(Mobile Offers)

Budget Samsung Mobile announced

(Geeks)

Samsung M5650 Lindy gets official

(Samsunghub)

Samsung upgrades Genio line with M5650 Lindy

(Techradar)