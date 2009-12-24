Spotify Unveils Most Listened Music Tracks Of 2009

Spotify, the popular music streaming service which allows users to listen to songs with virtually no buffering delay for free, has rolled out the list of 2009’s most streamed songs which features the song ‘I Gotta Feeling’ by pop group Black Eyed Peas on the number one spot.

The song, which was also named 5th on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs of the decade list, was launched on 21st May 2009 by the Black Eyed Peas which comprises of artists will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo and Fergie.

Meanwhile, ‘Right Round’ by Flo Rida got the 2nd spot followed by ‘Sexy Bitch’ which is by French House DJ David Guetta featuring Akon and the immensely popular ‘Poker Face’ by Lady Gaga got the fourth position.

The list, which goes on to list the 100 most streamed songs, placed ‘Halo’ by Beyonce at the 5th place while rock group Kings of Leon got the 6th spot for their hit song ‘Use Somebody’. The 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th places were bagged by ‘Boom Boom Pow’ by Black Eyed Peas, ‘Ayo Technology’ by Milow, ‘When Love Takes Over (Feat.Kelly Rowland)’ by Kelly Rowland, David Guetta and ‘Kids’ by MGMT respectively.

Spotify music streaming service is available for users in Sweden, UK, Spain, Norway and France among other European countries and a US version will be launched in 2010.

Spotify did not say how many times these were listened to. Most importantly, it would have been interesting to find out whether there were tracks from the millions that Spotify has in its back catalogue that have actually never been played.

