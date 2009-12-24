What's coming up on ITProPortal.com over Christmas?

Well, unlike many other rival websites, ITProPortal.com doesn't take holidays. Which means that we will be up and running all day, everyday, even on Christmas and on New year.

You can therefore expect news articles, tech deals and much more over the forthcoming days although the numbers might be slightly less than on a normal day.

We'll start 2010 with a number of news articles on the consumer electronics show (CES 2010) which is going to be held in January in Las Vegas.

In the meanwhile, everyone at ITProPortal towers wish you a superb Christmas and we hope that 2010 is going to be a fantastic year for all our readers.