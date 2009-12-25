Google Nexus One "Official" Specs Available

There's only a few days before Google's smartphone, the Nexus One, is officially unveiled and it appears that its full official specifications list has been leaked to one of the biggest tech websites around.

The Nexus One will house a Qualcomm QSD82350, which is a 1GHz ARM-based Cortex A8 processor. It has 512MB RAM and 512MB ROM supplemented by a 4GB microSD card which of course this can be expanded to 32GB.

The rest of the list looks eerily similar to the HTC HD2 handset; a 3.7-inch WVGA AMOLED screen (which some have said, was the best smartphone display they've ever seen) although the killer aspect here is that it apparently doesn't have multitouch.

The Nexus one also sports a 5-megapixel camera with a 2x digital zoom, autofocus and a LED Flash. At 11.5mm, it is slighly thinner than the iPhone which is 0.8mm thicker. It is also 3g lighter than Apple's smartphone at 130g.

As expected, it will ship with Android OS 2.1 - with turn by turn navigation, WiFi, A-GPS, Bluetooth 2.1, two microphones (one for noise cancellation), a normal 3.5mm stereo headset jack and HSDPA compatibility.

Engadget is also stating that the phone will only be available through an invitation-only scheme, something which is meant to make the Nexus One an even more enviable device.

Our Comments

We don't know how much the Nexus One will come. We can only hope that Google doesn't do a Nokia Booklet 3G and price the item so high that it will be a commercial failure. We expect it to be on sale for less than £500 or $800, which is the price of the Motorola Droid.

