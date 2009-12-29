Apple New Tablet PC To Be Named iSlate?

Fuelling the current wave of rumors surrounding the Apple Tablet, MacRumors.com has reported that, back in 2007, Apple had registered a domain name called "iSlate.com" which incidentally is one of the speculated names of the rumoured Apple Tablet.

MacRumors reported that iSlate.com domain was originally registered in October 2004 by a company going by the name of Eurobox Ltd but it was later transferred to Data Docket Inc. in 2006.

In 2007, the domain name was handed over to MarkMonitor.com, which offers domain name and trademark protection for many major companies, including Apple. MacRumors found out that the name of the domain name registrant was not mentioned in order to hide to hide the identity of the actual owner.

However, upon further investigation, it was discovered that Apple's name was temporarily visible as the owner of the domain name during 2007 before being changed back within a few weeks and MacRumors.com dug out the historic records that established Apple's ownership of "iSlate.com".

Interestingly Apple Inc., the company behind the popular iPhone smartphone, is rumored to have firmed up plans to reveal the long awaited Tablet system at the San Francisco Yerba Buena event center which is scheduled in January 2010.

Our Comments

Whatever the name, Apple is likely to spark a new revolution and could also herald a new era where content publishers massively migrate from a physical platform to one where everything can be viewed on a number of electronic devices. Next year will definitely be the year of the tablet.

