Apple Planning Major iWork Overhaul

Apple is looking forward to expand its iWork app, which has been tailored to help users to publish their documents online, into a full-fledged web app.

The electronics giant, in a job description published this month, has posted the requirement for a software engineer who could help in designing "scalable rich Internet application".

The job posting may indicate that Apple’s iWork application, which was launched in beta around a year ago, could get a significant facelift with an eye on snaring some space in the office suite applications domain.

The company is reportedly looking for an Application Engineer, who is proficient in scalable internet applications, browser technology, as well as word processing development.

Popular technology blog TechCrunch has posted the detailed job description on its CrunchBoard job board.

According to TechCrunch, Apple’s job posting stated: "The Productivity team (i.e. iWork) is seeking an energetic, highly motivated software engineer in building a scalable rich internet application. The person will be part of the core development team and engage in an area from design to development of the software system."

In addition to this, the description further requires the candidates to have expertise or experience in JavaScript language, designing catchy computer graphics, and developing presentation/collaboration documents.

Commenting upon this interesting job description, TechCrunch noted that the requirements specify that something different is in the pipeline and there is a possibility that Apple is putting together a "whole new team".

Our Comments

Apple planning a competitor to Google Apps? That could be interesting especially given that IBM and Microsoft could join the foray in 2010 as well. Apple has the knack to surprise everyone although we don't expect a fully operational iWork service to be available before H2 2010.

