HDMI 1.4 Brings 3D Compatibility Onboard

HDMI Licensing, the body which licenses HDMI specifications has announced that it will add 3D support to the HDMI 1.4 specifications which will allow consumers to watch 3D movies and play 3D video games on their High Definition TV sets.

The licensing group told the media that it will meet late in January to add the additional 3D format to the HDMI 1.4 specification, making it mandatory for the manufacturers of consumer electronics to provide ports for 3D support in devices like TVs and Set-top boxes.

HDMI, which stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface, allows devices like gaming consoles and set-top boxes to display media content on televisions sets and other output devices.

The consumer electronic world is on the verge of a revolution in 3D technology as several major electronics manufacturers Sony, LG and Samsung announcing products with 3D support.

Sony has announced plans to broadcast 2010 FIFA World Cup in 2D and 3D apart from introducing TV sets with 3D support. Similarly Samsung is expected to dish out a brand new line of 3D TVs in the Consumer Electronics Show taking place in Las Vegas next month.

Meanwhile, the Blu-ray Disc Association has already announced plans to launch discs with 3D support which will bring 3D movies and games to discs.

2010 is going to be the year of the tablet and of 3D broadcasting. Next year is the year of the FIFA World Cup and big consumer electronics names will be betting that it will have the same impact as the last one which saw record numbers of flat screen televisions sold.

