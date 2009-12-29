Kindle eBook Reader Become Amazon's Most Gifted Item Ever

Amazon.com has announced that its Kindle ebook reader, which was first launched in 2007, has become the most gifted item on the website as of December 2009 while the number of digital books sold for the ebook reader has exceeded the number of hard copy book sales.

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com said in a press release that "We are grateful to our customers for making kindle the most gifted item ever in our history."

However, as Amazon refused to provide actual sales figures, Forrester Research has pegged its market share to be 60 percent, followed by Sony’s reader at 35 per cent.

The company also announced that on December 14th, the website had sold 9.5 million items at the rate of 110 items per second. Apart from Amazon's Kindle reading device, Apple iPod Touch 8GB and Garmin nüvi 260W 4.3-inch GPS device were high on the consumer shopping list. The most sold mobile phones were the Nokia 5800 XpressMusic Unlocked Phone and BlackBerry Bold 9700 from AT&T.

Instead of giving actual sales figures, the company decided to surprise the media with its sales estimates as it reported that its computer sales were so phenomenal that if all the computers purchased in the holiday season from the website were stacked one on top of the other, they would reach twice the height of Mt. Everest.

Our Comments

Amazon's data is confusing at best as it chooses to publish selected pieces of information. For example, when it says that it has sold enough computers during the holiday season to match the height of the Everest, it doesn't say whether they were laptops or desktops and most importantly, how many got sold.

