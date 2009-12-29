Mozilla Postpones Firefox 3.6 & 4.0 Browsers To 2010

Mozilla, the company behind the open source web browser Firefox, has announced that Firefox 3.6, which was expected to be launched in 2009, will be rolled out sometime in 2010 while the much awaited Firefox 4.0 upgrade has also been delayed as both versions require further development.

The company has failed to give any definite release dates for the highly anticipated versions of the popular browser. However, it has been reported that Firefox 3.6 will be on release after the 1st quarter of 2010 with Firefox 4.0 being slated for a late 2010 release or 2011 first quarter release.

Industry experts are of the opinion that this unprecedented delay in Firefox upgrades has presented Microsoft with a window of opportunity to clinch back some browser market share which the Mozilla’s open source offering had conquered over the past few years.

Interestingly, the Firefox 3.6 version will feature a new plug-in called ‘Personas’, which will allow users to customise the browser according to their tastes and liking; a feature highly popular with the end users of the browser.

The version 3.6 also promises better launch time and improved security. Meanwhile, Firefox designers have also confirmed that version 4.0 will feature a newly designed pop-down menu.

Our Comments

Google Chrome, rather than Microsoft, is likely to be the biggest winner of this unexpected delay. We suspect that Chrome will be a solid third player in the browser war in 2010, with the forthcoming year likely to bring a few surprises as well.

