Nintendo In Talks With Intel Over Larrabee Technology?

A freelance Japanese technology writer Hiroshige Goto has reported that Intel, the world's largest manufacturer of semiconductor chips, has approached Nintendo, the Kyoto-based video game company with a proposal to use its upcoming Larrabee processor for the next generation Nintendo gaming console.

Goto, writing in a Japanese newspaper, said Intel plans to use its new processor in Nintendo"s next gen game console rather than the Nintendo Wii HD which is rumoured to be launched in Japan during 2010.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Nintendo, which is the world's 5th largest software maker, has put power consumption and cost effectiveness high on the requirement list for the proposed processor to be used in its next generation gaming console.

However, it might be a few years before a true next generation Nintendo gaming console is rolled out as the lifespan of the currently available gaming consoles is considerably longer than before and new game titles and light upgrades are also available on a frequent basis.

The consumers find themselves in a win-win situation as the current gaming consoles are now doubling up as an internet browser and a great platform for viewing video files thus increasing the utility of the product.

Our Comments

Intel is looking to encroach on IBM's territory by trying to court both Nintendo and Sony with its multi purpose Larrabee chip. It is likely that Microsoft console could be courted as assiduously to get Larrabee on the next Xbox 720.

