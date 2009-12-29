O2 Head Honcho Says Sorry For London Network Failure

Ronan Dunne, O2’s head honcho, has apologised to users who were unable to make phone calls in London, in recent months, owing to O2’s mobile network been overloaded with people using smartphones.

Dunne told Financial Times that he was very disappointed in the network’s performance over the past few months and blamed the "explosion" in data demand from smartphone users, although, he pointed out that the problems were restricted only to the nation’s capital.

Due to the massive increase in smartphone usage, the mobile network's bandwidth got so clogged that sometimes users were unable to make and receive calls or download data, causing inconvenience to many.

However, the O2 head was quick to point that the situation had substantially improved ever since the company made an investment of £30 million to improve network stability.

The company also mentioned that it started experiencing networks problems in London after the second half of 2009 due to the massive increase in smartphone usage as users used applications that pulled data off the internet at short intervals.

The mobile operator warned that data traffic was doubling in the UK every four months and that viewing an average YouTube video requires network usage equal to sending 500,000 text messages.

Our Comments

Good on Dunne for not giving up on the company's unlimited data quota for normal iPhone traffic. Other rivals who don't experience this kind of traffic have implemented stringent (and expensive) quota structures to prevent their networks from being clogged - although it does mean that their users will be penalised.

