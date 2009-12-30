£10 Nokia E63 Black 75 minutes Unlimited Texts

Use it for business. Or use it for pleasure. Either way, the Nokia E63 gives you the best of the mobile internet wherever you go. Get Facebook and Skype, plus all your web favourites. And this mobile has loads of great messaging options too.

If you like emailing, texting and web browsing when you're out and about, the E63 has just what you need.

The large 2.4" display makes everything easy on the eye, and the Qwerty keyboard means you won't be wasting time with a fiddly keypad. Check out the 2.0 megapixel camera too.

This Nokia E63 smartphone comes with 75 minutes anytime any network, unlimited txts, a free PAYG sim for a friend and free Skype to Skype calls forever.

This is a 18-month contract offer for £10 per month from 3 Networks.