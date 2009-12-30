£100 Samsung HTZ120 5.1 DVD Home Cinema System

Turn your living room into your own movie theatre with the Samsung HT-Z120T Home Cinema System.

Delivering a superb 330W of power through 5.1 channel speaker set up the HT-Z120T Home Cinema System offers scintillating levels of surround sound.

Its stylish satellite speakers and subwoofer will complement your living room perfectly too!

The HT-Z120T also incorporates a DVD player with Full HD (1080p) upscaling for exceptional images to accompany the pulsating soundtrack.

And thanks to Samsung's Aynet +, all of this can be controlled by a single remote! What's more, a USB port takes care of connectivity to other digital devices.

The Samsung HT-Z120T Home Cinema System is clearly much more than just home cinema - it's a home-entertainment hub that brings media to vivid life!

You get Divx Compatibility, Mp3 Compatibility, Dolby Digital/ Prologic II & FM Radio. On top of that, you get free delivery at a selling price of just £99.99 from PC World.