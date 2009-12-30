£115.29 Fujifilm FinePix S1500fd Digital Camera - Black (10MP, 12x Optical Zoom) 2.7 inch LCD

If versatility and functionality are what you are looking for then the FinePix S1500 is the camera for you. This superzoom camera is surprisingly compact; especially when you consider that it packs a massive 12x zoom.

The 10 Megapixel CCD sensor produces sharp, high resolution photos with vivid colours, perfect for enlarged prints or viewing on the large, clear 2.7" screen. Thanks to its small size, lightweight design and automatic features, it's a top choice for days out with the family. And if you want to advance your photographic skills and get creative there's also the option of Aperture and Shutter Priority modes.

The FinePix S1500 features a Continuous Shooting mode ideal to capture sporting events or other action scenes at 13.5 frames per second in a burst-check this stat, I can't see 13.5 fps. Once you've taken your shots, High Speed Playback lets you view them as a streaming sequence.

Instant zoom makes it easy to frame and compose shots of moving subjects at high zoom settings. A selectable frame on the LCD screen lets you track your subject and when the shutter is released, Instant Zoom boosts the zoom ratio and captures only the selected area as a full sized image.

Normally only found on digital SLRs, the Tracking Auto Focus function tracks the subject automatically for as long as the shutter is half-pressed and the subject is kept inside the frame. This ensures your subject is kept in-focus even when the zoom range is fully extended.

The new Panoramic Shooting Mode makes it very easy to create impressive panoramic shots. Panorama Shooting captures and combines a maximum of three consecutive shots at 3 Megapixel resolution, which are saved to the memory card as one panoramic picture.

Buy it from Amazon for only £115.29 including delivery.