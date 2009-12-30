£15 Bluetooth Enabled Stereo Headphones Back Hang Sporty Style

Delivering clean and clear sound quality wirelessly! High performance bluetooth-enabled headphones for mobile phones, Iphone 3g, 3gs, laptops etc (currently not compatible with iPhone 2G for use when playing back music).

Can also be used as a handsfree Kit and for other applications such as msn, skype, yahoo etc. Has a folding headband for easy storage, answer Button switches automatically between music and incoming calls.

20 hours music playback time, hi-fi sound activity, folding headband design and attractive price. Please do not be put off by our incredibly low price on these headphones, rest assured we have tried them ourselves and the sound quality is superb!

Changing Track function does not work on iPhone (all models) all other functions will work. You can purchase those headphones from 7dayshop for only £15 including delivery.