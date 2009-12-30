£155.62 Dell ST2210 21.5-inch Widescreen Flat Panel Monitor

The new Dell ST2210 21.5" Full HD Widescreen Monitor delivers clean and crisp picture quality to enhance your movie watching, game playing and web surfing. Immerse yourself in the action with Full HD quality and a 50,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (max).

Enjoy action-packed entertainment with a typical 5ms response time. Consume less with a new energy-efficient model. Complete your desktop with a sleek-looking bezel and stylish display.

The new Dell ST2210 21.5" Full HD Widescreen Monitor delivers true cinematic-picture quality to your entertainment with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Give your DVDs and Blu-ray movies the big-screen attention they deserve with clear 1920 x 1080 resolution. Play your favorite games and edit your photos and media on a screen that revels in superior Hi-def clarity.

Complement your desktop with a stylish monitor that is designed to fit most home and office environments — its slim, glossy black bezel is both elegant and functional. And for maximum comfort, its tilt-adjustability feature has a panel tilt of 4 degrees forward and 21 degrees backward.

Seamlessly connect your desktops, notebooks and gaming consoles with the DVI (HDCP), VGA analog port and an HDMI port that helps retain the rapid transfer of high-quality video and audio in its pure uncompressed digital state.

Buy it from Dell for only £155.62 including VAT and delivery.