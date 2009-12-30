£155.81 Dell ST2410 24-inch LCD Monitor

The new Dell ST2410 24-inch Full HD Widescreen Monitor delivers clean and crisp picture quality to enhance your movie watching, game playing and web surfing. Immerse yourself in the action with Full HD quality and a 50,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

Enjoy action-packed entertainment with a typical 5ms response time, consume less with a new energy-efficient model & Complete your desktop with a sleek-looking bezel and stylish display.

The ST2410 consumes less energy with a monitor that uses 2 CCFL lamps as opposed to the 4 lamps used by conventional monitors.

Quality thats measured : With a typical 50,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, youre able to experience the outstanding contrast and intricate detail delivered through richer and deeper blacks.

Brighten up your world : Illuminate your desktop experience with a brightness level of 250cd/m².

Enriched in colour : Enjoy more crisp and vibrant graphics with a depth of 16.7 million colours & Cut out unwanted reflections with antiglare coating. You can buy the ST2410 for £155.81 including delivery.