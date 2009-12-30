£18 Disgo Digital Camcorder / Black

Disgo Video FUN is a point and shoot digital camcorder. This pocket-sized durable camcorder comes complete with a 1GB SD card, which allows 60 minutes of recording time. This can be expanded up to 2 hours using a 2GB SD card (Sold Separately).

Disgo Video FUN comes complete with many exciting features as standard. It has a simple one-touch record button, zoom in/out button, up/down button, main menu button, mode button, along with self timer functionality, to name just a few.

Using the mode button you can locate all of the following functions: the camcorder, stills camera, voice recorder and playback. Viewing and playback is all done via the 1.5 inch LCD screen and built-in speaker.

Three standard AAA batteries provided with the disgo Video FUN allow up to 2 hours continuous use, making this the ideal companion for all social networkers and YouTubers alike. Disgo Video FUN also comes with VP-EYE 6.0 Plus software.

This handy addition allows users to use their camcorder as a PC-Cam when the device is connected to the PC. In this mode it can take images and videos. The Disgo Digital Camcorder can be purchased from Play.com for only £18 including delivery.